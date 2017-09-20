China responds to Trump’s remark on North Korea

China hopes that the parties will exercise restraint and will create conditions to resume talks given the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang said in response to Trum’s speech at UN General Assembly.
“The Peninsula situation is still in a complex and sensitive state,” he said. “We hope that relevant parties could maintain restraint while completing United Nations Security Council resolutions, and take more correct actions which are helpful in easing the situation.”
Lu Kang added that the North Korea issue should be solved “political and diplomatic means”, The Washington Post reported.
In imposing economic sanctions on Pyongyang, the United Nations Security Council has agreed that the North Korea issue should be solved through he said.
In his address to the UN General Assembly, President Trump said they will be forced to totally destroy North Korea if U.S. is threatened.