Minister Guidanian: Lebanese tourists are quite interested in Armenia

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Wednesday received Lebanese Armenian Avedis Guidanian, the Minister of Tourism of Lebanon.

First, the PM underscored the development of Armenia’s cooperation with Lebanon. Also, Karapetyan highlighted the Lebanese business circles’ participation in the large economic and investment forum, which is slated for next year in fall in Armenia. And he stressed that the Armenian government stands ready to discuss investment programs with Lebanon.

Guidanian, for his part, noted that Lebanese tourists have quite a lot of interest in Armenia, and that their objective is to double the number of touristic visits. The minister stressed that they have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia towards carrying out several targeted events, which will give new impetus to cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon in tourism. Also, he considered the aforementioned forum scheduled for next year a good occasion for getting familiarized with Armenia’s investment opportunities on the spot, and expressed readiness to thoroughly present the Armenian government’s initiatives to the Lebanese side.