Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry threatens US congressmen who visited Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry explicitly expressed the viewpoint regarding US congressmen, who visited Karabakh.

As Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists, the visit of members of the US House of Representatives – Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard – to the occupied Azerbaijani territories is being investigated.

After the investigation is over, appropriate steps will be taken in relation of these persons, Hajiyev noted.

“These persons have long been funded by Armenia and the Armenian lobby in the US. They are completely depended on the US-based Armenian lobby,” he added.