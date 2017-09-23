News
Armenian entrepreneur from Istanbul plans to bring Turkish business delegation to Armenia
20:53, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – An Armenian entrepreneur from Istanbul Tigran Altun is going to bring a delegation of large businessmen to Armenia, he said  in a conversation with the correspondent of Armenian News - NEWS.am.

The delegation will consist of members of the association of industrialists and entrepreneurs of Turkey (TUSIAD).

Earlier, Turkish entrepreneurs came to Armenia (under the USAID 2010-12 program), but they were represeting small and medium-sized business.

Turkish entrepreneurs might be interested in duty-free exports to Russia and other countries of the Eurasian Union, as well as preferential customs tariffs to the US through the GSP system, which applies to Armenia.  Of course, as to the Eurasian Union, the Turkish business has connections with Russia. But,on the other hand large business is more willingly received in small countries where investments are more important, Altun added.

“Our goal, the goal of Hrant Dink's fund, is to make it profitable for Turkish business to work in Armenia. They will be first to tell their government: ‘establish relations with Armenia, we need to work there calmly’,” Altun said.

The entrepreneur is clarifying who of Armenian officials will be able to answer the questions of the Turkish side, he said, adding that they want to bring Turkish Armenians, as the trip will also make it easier to make business contacts. Although Armenians of Turkey live in the same city, they do not communicate with each other much, Altun added.

