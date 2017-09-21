News
Thursday
September 21
News
Karabakh President: This day is holiday for each Armenian
10:37, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, on Independence Day.

“Your Excellency, Mr. Sargsyan,

“On behalf of the Artsakh Republic people, the authorities and myself personally, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you on the 26th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

“This is а pan-Armenian holiday, a holiday for each Armenian living in Armenia, Artsakh, or the Diaspora. Seeing their Homeland powerful, flourishing and prosperous is the cherished dream and pride of the entire Armenian people, wherever they are.

“The Armenian nation has always struggled for its statehood, for living freely and independently on their native soil, for defending their rights, protecting their homes and families; a sacred struggle which was crowned with victory in 1991. 

“We are more than confident that from now on—like in all these years—our people will pursue the path towards the realization of their dreams, continuously strengthening the Armenian statehood, resolving nationwide issues, and developing of the Republic of Armenia on a sustainable and progressive basis. Our people will do it together, with a united will and determination.

“Your Excellency, Mr. President,

“Accept once again our congratulations with wishes of peace, welfare, and great success to the further glory of Mother Armenia and the Armenian nation,” reads the congratulatory message by the NKR President.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
