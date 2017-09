YEREVAN. – The biggest regional challenge that threatens the security of our homeland is our enemy.

Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, on Thursday told the abovementioned to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan.

And speaking about Russia selling arms to Azerbaijan, Hakobyan said: “Any weapon that Azerbaijan acquires is a threat to Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].”