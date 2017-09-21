Israel opposes Iran presence in Syria

Iran should leave Syria, stated Israeli government member Yoav Galant, reported Interfax news agency.

He said they believe that he Iranians must retreat towards the Tigris River, which is far from Syria, and return to their natural boundaries.

Galant added that Iran has nothing to do in Syria, and that Israel will find a means to defend itself from this threat.

Also, he said Israel is against the establishment of an Iranian naval base in Syria, since this will threaten the security of Israel and the region.