Trump invents new African country?

During his short address delivered to African leaders who were gathered at the United Nations, US President Donald Trump made reference to a country named Nambia, reported the MEDIAite news portal.
Trump could have meant either Gambia or Namibia, but there is no such country as Nambia.
“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak,” the US president stated commenting on the health situation in African countries. “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”
Social media ridiculed this gaffe by Trump.