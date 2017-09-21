News
MFA: Karabakh must return to negotiating table
12:35, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Karen Mirzoyan, has urged not to make conclusions that go beyond the recent statements made by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia.

Speaking to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, Mirzoyan recalled that these ideas voiced are not new, and that this was spoken about in the past, too. He added that these concepts are the Madrid Principles.

The NKR FM explained the existence of such proposals by the fact that Artsakh is absent from the negotiating table for a long time.

“Nagorno-Karabakh’s return to the negotiating table will enable to work on the proposals and plans which reflect the existing reality, and ensure the safety of Artsakh’s population,” stressed Karen Mirzoyan.

The NKR FM noted that the territories that are considered an inseparable part of Artsakh are taken into account at the bases of its current security system.

“Any change that may jeopardize Artsakh’s security is unacceptable,” he added.

Also, the NKR FM assured that since, “the safety of Artsakh’s population is our top task when developing security mechanisms, we mean the entire territory of Artsakh.”

Movses Hakobyan: Any weapon that Azerbaijan acquires is threat to Armenia and Karabakh
The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia commented on Russia selling arms to Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry threatens US congressmen who visited Karabakh
After the investigation is over, appropriate steps will be taken in relation of these persons...
Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party: Azerbaijan rejects talks
Even if the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet, they probably will repeat the need for following the agreements that were reached in Vienna and in Saint Petersburg…
 EU is closely following settlement of Karabakh conflict
“We keep this the process of the conflict’s settlement in the spotlight, on both local and international platforms...
 Armenia Parliament: No negotiation can prevail over Karabakh people’s free will
“Karabakh likewise is the embodiment of the pan-Armenian dream,” said speaker Babloyan…
 Serzh Sargsyan meets Poland President
President Duda emphasized that Poland's position on the Karabakh conflict settlement has not changed…
