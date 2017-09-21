MFA: Karabakh must return to negotiating table

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Karen Mirzoyan, has urged not to make conclusions that go beyond the recent statements made by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia.

Speaking to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, Mirzoyan recalled that these ideas voiced are not new, and that this was spoken about in the past, too. He added that these concepts are the Madrid Principles.

The NKR FM explained the existence of such proposals by the fact that Artsakh is absent from the negotiating table for a long time.

“Nagorno-Karabakh’s return to the negotiating table will enable to work on the proposals and plans which reflect the existing reality, and ensure the safety of Artsakh’s population,” stressed Karen Mirzoyan.

The NKR FM noted that the territories that are considered an inseparable part of Artsakh are taken into account at the bases of its current security system.

“Any change that may jeopardize Artsakh’s security is unacceptable,” he added.

Also, the NKR FM assured that since, “the safety of Artsakh’s population is our top task when developing security mechanisms, we mean the entire territory of Artsakh.”