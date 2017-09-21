Nationwide wishing ceremony held at Holy Etchmiadzin

A nationwide wishing ceremony, and on the occasion of the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia, was held Thursday at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia presided over this service.

In the course of this observance, those in attendance prayed for the security and impregnability of Armenia, as well as a peaceful and progressive life in the country.

At the end of the ceremony, the two catholicoi extended their message to the people.