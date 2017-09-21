News
Armenia’s Nalbandian attends talk of CSTO countries’ FMs
15:07, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in New York within the framework of the 72nd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, on Wednesday participated in the meeting of the FMs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states.

The discussants touched upon the process of implementation of the decisions of the Yerevan session of the Collective Security Council.

At the talk, the sides also exchanged views on the ongoing activities of the CSTO, and discussed matters related to cooperation within the framework of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, FM Nalbandian noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty plus the 25th anniversary of the majority of the CSTO member states’ membership in the UN. The Foreign Minister of Armenia attached importance to further increasing the role of the UN in maintaining international peace and security, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, implementation of the sustainable development goals, fight against terrorism, and addressing new challenges and threats.

Also, Nalbandian expressed Armenia’s support for several joint initiatives, which the CSTO will submit for discussion at the UN General Assembly.

On the results of this talk, the FM of the CSTO member states adopted the Statements on “Countering International Terrorism,” “Ensuring Comprehensive Stability in the World,” and “The Situation in Afghanistan and the Threat Posed by the Growing Strength of International Terrorist and Extremist Organisations in its Northern Provinces.”

In addition, the FMs discussed the agenda and timetable of the forthcoming meetings of the CSTO statutory bodies.

