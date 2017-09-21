Armenia FM negotiates with Lebanon colleague

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia on Wednesday met with Gebran Bassil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon, in New York.
The interlocutors touched upon several agenda issues of Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations, and discussed the timetable for upcoming high-level mutual visits and the preparations for the session of the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission.
Also, they exchanged views on the protection of minority groups in the Middle East, and on the launching of respective joint initiatives.
The agenda of their talks included the preparations for the next International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) summit, which will be convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.