Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

President of U.S. Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message to Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Independence Day, Armenian president's press office reported.

In his message, Trump recalled that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The United States is ready to continue assistance to Armenia on implementation of the new Constitution and transition to the parliamentary system of government.

President Trump said they seek to expand mutually beneficial trade and investments. He also highly assessed Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping operations and NATO led Noble Partner 2017 military drills.

The American leader also said U.S. appreciates Armenia’s assistance to Syrian refugees.