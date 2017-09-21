News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day
15:46, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of U.S. Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message to Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Independence Day, Armenian president's press office reported.

In his message, Trump recalled that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The United States is ready to continue assistance to Armenia on implementation of the new Constitution and transition to the parliamentary system of government.

President Trump said they seek to expand mutually beneficial trade and investments. He also highly assessed Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping operations and NATO led Noble Partner 2017 military drills.

The American leader also said U.S. appreciates Armenia’s assistance to Syrian refugees.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
U.S. Representatives of Congress hosted in Armenian Parliament
She highly assessed the U.S. continuous support aimed at the strengthening of the democratic institutes, civil society in Armenia, the implementation of the reforms and economic development…
 Armenian ambassador: New double taxation agreement with US can be signed
If there is a respective need and political will…
 US congressional delegation to visit Armenia
At the initiative of Congresswoman Jackie Speier-Kanchelian…
 Armenian Americans meet Congressmen to discuss U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty
Among the legislators that the group spoke with on Capitol Hill were Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs…
 State Department: Armenia meets minimum requirements of fiscal transparency
The minimum requirements are the public disclosure of national budget documentation, and…
 US ambassador: We await arguments Armenia government will submit for signing new double taxation agreement
Mills expressed a conviction that Armenia’s businesses can make more use of the opportunities which the GSP tariff system provides…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news