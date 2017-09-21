News
Xi Jinping: China is sincerely happy for Armenia’s successes
16:16, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Xi Jinping of China has sent a congratulatory message to President Serzh Sargsyan, on the occasion of the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia.

“Political stability is maintained, national economy is developing, and the welfare of the population is continuously rising in Armenia.

“The Chinese side is sincerely happy for the successes Armenia has achieved in the socioeconomic domain.

“I attach great importance to the development of Armenian-Chinese relations,” the Chinese president’s message reads, in particular.

This text available in   Հայերեն
