Thursday
September 21
Thursday
September 21
Queen Elizabeth congratulates on Armenia Independence Day anniversary
16:44, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory message to President Serzh Sargsyan, on the occasion of the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia.

In her message, the Queen wished happiness to the people of Armenia in the coming year. 

Pope Francis, the presidents of Brazil, Germany, Austria, India, Singapore, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Belarus, Croatia, Italy, Mexico, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, the prime ministers of Georgia and Japan, and the kings of Saudi Arabia and Morocco also extended congratulations and well wishes to the Armenian President, on this occasion.

This text available in   Հայերեն
