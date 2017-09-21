News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Ali Bayramoğlu: Those in Armenia do not believe in Turks acknowledging Genocide?
17:56, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If people in Armenia think that Turks do not really acknowledge Armenian Genocide, many think like this in Turkey, too.

Turkish writer and political commentator Ali Bayramoğlu on Thursday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

In his words, many people in Turkey also think that if someone in the country speaks of the Armenian Genocide, he is not a true Turk, but a Kurd, a hidden Armenian, or of another nationality. In his view, however, modern people do not regard an entire nation in this way.

“There are different Armenians and Turks, there are Turks seeking democracy—or the intolerants, and there are different Armenians, too” added Bayramoğlu. “[But] I believe that the democratic segments of our [two] societies can find a common ground with one another.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Adam Schiff urges California publishers to include additional information about Armenian Genocide
“The Armenian Genocide is a seminal event…
 Armenia Parliament: Turkey has not changed in 100 years
Deputy speaker Eduard Sharmazanov received Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the Turkish parliament…
US Congressmen visit Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)
The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire...
 Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia will enter spring of 2018 without futile protocols
Armenia will declare those two Protocols null and void...
 Congresswoman Eshoo: US is capable of recognizing Armenian Genocide
She was asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether she expects this genocide’s recognition by the Trump administration…
Garo Paylan: Solely a democratic Turkey can recognize Armenian Genocide
According to the Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, Turkey will never become a democratic country without recognizing this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news