Ali Bayramoğlu: Those in Armenia do not believe in Turks acknowledging Genocide?

YEREVAN. – If people in Armenia think that Turks do not really acknowledge Armenian Genocide, many think like this in Turkey, too.

Turkish writer and political commentator Ali Bayramoğlu on Thursday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

In his words, many people in Turkey also think that if someone in the country speaks of the Armenian Genocide, he is not a true Turk, but a Kurd, a hidden Armenian, or of another nationality. In his view, however, modern people do not regard an entire nation in this way.

“There are different Armenians and Turks, there are Turks seeking democracy—or the intolerants, and there are different Armenians, too” added Bayramoğlu. “[But] I believe that the democratic segments of our [two] societies can find a common ground with one another.”