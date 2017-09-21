Turkish publicist: Level of fear declines in Turkey after Hrant Dink

YEREVAN.- The level of fear has declined in Turkey after Hrant Dink, Turkish journalist and publicist Ali Bayramoglu told reporters on Thursday in Yerevan.

Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007, outside the then office of this newspaper.

According to Bayramoglu, the tension that was earlier is no longer there, but it is still uncomfortable in today’s Turkey for those who want to tell the truth. Of course, there is a danger for MP Garo Paylan, many Turkish activists, writers, journalists. Threats still exist, but people are not afraid to think freely.