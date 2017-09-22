Stepanakert: Azerbaijan president’s family showed degree of “respect” toward his “great achievements”

The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has illustrated in a picturesque way the level of “respect” toward his “great achievements.”
Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Deputy Head of the NKR President’s Office, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he commented on the scandalous conduct by Aliyev’s daughter Leyla, during her father’s speech at the session of the UN General Assembly.
And reflecting on the Azerbaijani propaganda machine’s most recent attempts to disinform its own and the world community, Babayan sarcastically said Aliyev’s territorial “achievements” are comparable perhaps to the capture of Carthage, or the fall of Berlin.
“And what’s most interesting is what degree of respect her own daughter manifests toward them,” added Davit Babayan.