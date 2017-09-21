News
Thursday
September 21
Armenia FM meets with State Department officials
19:23, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with Elisabeth Millard, Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Fiona Hill, senior director for European affairs at National Security Council, and Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget Brink.

The sides discussed development of Armenian-American partnership, boosting trade ties and promotion of investments. In this context, the sides underscored importance of the work of Armenia-U.S. intergovernmental commission as well as U.S.-Armenia Council on Trade.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
