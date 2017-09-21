Armenia joins IAEA Board of Governors

Armenia has joined the 35-member Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the period 2017–2018.

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve in the board. The election took place on 21 September at the plenary session of the IAEA General Conference which continues throughout the week in Vienna.

Only 35 members are elected to Board of Governors out of 168 IAEA member countries.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

The Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA's financial statements, programme and budget. It considers applications for membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA's safety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with the approval of the General Conference.