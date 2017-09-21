Armenia President receives US congressmen (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received US congressmen Frank Pallone, Jackie Spier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Sensenbrenner, Armenia's presidential press service reported.

Serzh Sargsyan considered it symbolic that the congressmen visited Armenia on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He noted that Armenia registered significant achievements in various spheres over the past 26 years since independence.

Sargsyan thanked the US for its assistance in strengthening and developing the independent statehood of Armenia, and also for an important role of the US as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair in the Karabakh peace process.

US congressmen noted that they are happy to be in Armenia on Independence Day and celebrate this holiday together with the Armenian people.