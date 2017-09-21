Armenian and Iraqi FMs discuss a number of issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al- Jaafari on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
As the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported, the sides discussed a number of issues on the agenda, expansion of the legal framework, strengthening of cooperation at international venues. The interlocutors also discussed trade and economic ties, touched upon the activities of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, the next meeting of which will be held in Yerevan on September 25-26.
The Foreign Minister of Iraq presented the position of Baghdad regarding referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.