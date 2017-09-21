News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Armenian and Iraqi FMs discuss a number of issues
19:52, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al- Jaafari on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

As the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported, the sides discussed a number of issues on the agenda, expansion of the legal framework, strengthening of cooperation at international venues. The interlocutors also discussed trade and economic ties, touched upon the activities of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, the next meeting of which will be held in Yerevan on September 25-26.

The Foreign Minister of Iraq presented the position of Baghdad regarding referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news