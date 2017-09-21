News
South Korean President: Sanctions needed to bring North Korea to negotiating table
23:30, 21.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met with Trump on Thursday and addressed the U.N. General Assembly, said sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea’s collapse, Reuters reported.

“All of our endeavors are to prevent war from breaking out and maintain peace,” Moon said in his speech. He warned the nuclear issue had to be managed stably so that “accidental military clashes will not destroy peace.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
