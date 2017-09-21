Tillerson: We thank Armenia for your dedication to regional stability

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commended the progress Armenia has made since independence in his congratulatory message on the 26th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

“We commend the progress your country has made since independence and are proud of the work we have done together. We are committed to advancing democracy and promoting a robust and transparent economy in Armenia. We thank you for your dedication to regional stability and international peacekeeping operations. We greatly appreciate these endeavors toward building a more peaceful world,” the statement reads.

The United States looks forward to many more years of continued friendship and partnership with Armenia and its people, Tillrson added.