White House denies Trump apologized to Erdogan over bodyguard brawl
00:04, 22.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The White House has denied claims made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that President Trump apologized to him over the attack’s by Erdogan’s bodyguards on peaceful protesters in front of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington in May, CNN reported.

Erdogan told PBS NewsHour Monday that Trump told him he was sorry for what happened when the two men spoke on September 9.

"Actually, President Trump called me about a week ago about this issue," Erdogan noted. "He said that he was sorry, and he told me that he was going to follow up on this issue when we come to the United States within the framework of an official visit. The protesters were insulting us, and they were screaming and shouting. The police failed to intervene properly."

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told CNN on Wednesday that “the topic was discussed. There was no apology.”

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
