Thursday
September 21
Thursday
September 21
Turkish parliament to convene over Kurdish independence referendum
23:39, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s parliament will convene for an emergency session as Ankara steps up pressure on Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region to cancel a referendum on independence, AP reported.

Ruling party legislator Mustafa Elitas said Thursday that parliament — which is currently on recess — will meet on Saturday, two days ahead of the referendum, which Turkey has branded a national security threat.

Media reports said legislators would hold a vote on renewing a mandate that allows Turkey’s military to intervene in Iraq. The mandate expires next month.

Turkey’s Cabinet meeting will meet Friday to mull a response to the referendum.

This week the military launched previously unannounced military exercises near the border with Iraq.

