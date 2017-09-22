Erdoğan: Turkey will deploy troops inside Syria’s Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday Turkey will deploy troops in Syria’s northern Idlib region, as part of a so-called de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia last month.
The “de-escalation” zones, agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, will be further discussed in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Ankara next week, Erdogan said in an interview with Reuters news agency.
“Under the agreement, Russians are maintaining security outside Idlib, and Turkey will maintain the security inside Idlib region,” he noted. “The task is not easy ... With Putin we will discuss additional steps needed to be taken in order to eradicate terrorists once and for all to restore peace.”