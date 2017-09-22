Armenia, China plan to sign agreement on aviation

Garo Paylan: Frozen state of diplomatic relations is harmful to Armenia-Turkey ties

Armenia President to no longer have power to classify information as state secret

Armenian MP of Syria: Armenians are returning to Aleppo, even from Europe and North America

Armenia teen falls off tractor, dies on the spot

Father Antranig Ayvazian: Many Armenians are returning to Syria

Newspaper: Armenia-Israel warming angers Turkey, Azerbaijan

Turkey president’s New York visit does not pass without incidents

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan president’s family showed degree of “respect” toward his “great achievements”

Erdoğan: Turkey will deploy troops inside Syria’s Idlib

Emmanuel Macron: France will always stand with Armenia

Kenya’s presidential elections moved to October 26

White House denies Trump apologized to Erdogan over bodyguard brawl

Turkish parliament to convene over Kurdish independence referendum

South Korean President: Sanctions needed to bring North Korea to negotiating table

Turkish publicist: Level of fear declines in Turkey after Hrant Dink

Address by President Serzh Sargsyan on Independence Day (PHOTOS)

Pope Francis congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Armenian and Iraqi FMs discuss a number of issues

Tillerson: We thank Armenia for your dedication to regional stability

Armenia joins IAEA Board of Governors

Armenia President receives US congressmen (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM meets with State Department officials

10 injured in Yerevan bus crash

Bulgarian president to visit Armenia

Turkish publicist: Erdogan will hardly individually decide to start war against Kurds

Ali Bayramoğlu: Those in Armenia do not believe in Turks acknowledging Genocide?

Adam Schiff urges California publishers to include additional information about Armenian Genocide

Queen Elizabeth congratulates on Armenia Independence Day anniversary

Xi Jinping: China is sincerely happy for Armenia’s successes

Bundestag member Cem Ozdemir awarded Mkhitar Gosh medal

Armenia to strengthen cooperation with Madagascar

Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Armenia FM negotiates with Lebanon colleague

Armenia’s Nalbandian attends talk of CSTO countries’ FMs

Eduardo Eurnekian awarded title of National Hero of Armenia

Nationwide wishing ceremony held at Holy Etchmiadzin

51 countries sign treaty banning nuclear weapons

Trump invents new African country?

Israel opposes Iran presence in Syria

Armenia ruling party: We are thinking about immigration, not emigration

Putin congratulates Armenia President on Independence Day anniversary

Foreign ministers of Iraq, Iran and Turkey urged Kurds not to hold referendum

MFA: Karabakh must return to negotiating table

US strongly opposes Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

Movses Hakobyan: Any weapon that Azerbaijan acquires is threat to Armenia and Karabakh

Armenia political elite visits Yerevan military pantheon on Independence Day (PHOTOS)

France expert: Yerevan has potential to become capital city of modern jewelry

Global oil prices falling

Karabakh President: This day is holiday for each Armenian

Newspaper: How much did authorities spend on Armenia-Diaspora conference?

Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia serving rest of sentence in open prison

Rally against Aliyev, Erdoğan held outside UN Headquarters in New York

Person wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting to be discharged from hospital next week

Armenia marks 26th anniversary of Independence

Japan PM urges to strengthen pressure on North Korea

Erdogan intends to meet Putin

Iranian president rips into Trump as a rogue newcomer to world politics

Merkel disagrees with Trump on North Korea

Sharmazanov: Azerbaijani people are fed up with Aliyev's statements, which are far from reality

Deputy Minister of Culture: Armenia maintains its position on Silk Road

Saudi Arabia hopes Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum will not take place

Armenian president sends condolences to Mexican counterpart

Turkey’s Armenian and Jewish communities struggle for preservation of Princes' Islands

Aliyev’s daughter takes selfie when father is talking about Karabakh at UN (PHOTOS)

225 dead after powerful earthquake hits central Mexico

Media: Germany to pay € 80 million to Turkey under migration deal

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry threatens US congressmen who visited Karabakh

Minister Guidanian: Lebanese tourists are quite interested in Armenia

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party: Azerbaijan rejects talks

China responds to Trump’s remark on North Korea

Armenia Parliament: Turkey has not changed in 100 years

Extending Armenia nuclear plant lifetime is discussed in Vienna

Hurricane Maria reaches Puerto Rico

EU is closely following settlement of Karabakh conflict

6th Armenia-Diaspora conference wraps up in Yerevan

Diaspora ministry: Islamized Armenians no longer afraid to speak about themselves

US Congressmen visit Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again appeared in aggressor’s image in April 2016

Armenian parliament open to Diaspora's reasonable proposals

Sargsyan: Armenia plans to sign EU deal in November

US Congressmen visit Shushi and Stepanakert

Armenia Parliament: No negotiation can prevail over Karabakh people’s free will

Shavarsh Kocharyan: We will welcome Spring 2018 without Armenian-Turkish protocols

Turkish trespasser detained on Armenia-Turkey border

China’s largest newspaper launches international studies center

Young Armenian woman injured in car accident dies in Georgia hospital

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia will enter spring of 2018 without futile protocols

Minister: Armenia nuclear plant safety meets international standards

Armenia, UAE FMs discuss agreements

Armenia FM to continue participating in UN General Assembly session

Global oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: Why did Gagik Tsarukyan not attend Armenia-Diaspora conference?

President meets with American Armenian community representatives (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Sargsyan attends reception given by US president

Armenia: Azerbaijan has no ground to present any claims towards Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia has always felt UN’s targeted assistance (PHOTOS)

Turkey’s Erdoğan threatens Iraqi Kurdistan leadership

Serzh Sargsyan meets Poland President

Israeli PM calls either to change or cancel Iranian deal