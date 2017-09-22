News
Newspaper: Armenia-Israel warming angers Turkey, Azerbaijan
10:43, 22.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say the recent warming of Armenia-Israel relations causes serious distress not solely to Turkey, which is concerned that the Israeli Knesset may recognize Armenian Genocide, but to Azerbaijan, which is completely annoyed by the Israeli senior officials’ visit to Armenia, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“We still have much to do in drones, Genocide recognition, and the remaining matters, alike,” said our interlocutor, who has arrived in Armenia with an Israeli delegation,” wrote Irates.

