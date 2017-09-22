Turkey president’s New York visit does not pass without incidents

Violence erupted Thursday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech in New York City.
Erdoğan was addressing the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) when a few members of the audience began yelling at the president.
Also, the protesters carried signs that read “You are a terrorist” in English.
And one of these protesters yelled at the president, “You’re a terrorist! Get out of my country!”
Subsequently, men in black suits pushed toward the protesters.
As the protesters were forcibly removed from the room, one of the men escorted out was seen being punched in the face, BuzzFeed informed.
Erdoğan supporters attacked the protesters and initiated a brawl.
The US Department of State, however, noted that it has no information yet on whether the Turkish president’s bodyguards were involved in this incident.