Armenia teen falls off tractor, dies on the spot

A 14-year-old boy on Thursday fell off a tractor and died on the spot, in Urut village of Armenia’s Lori Province.

A village hall representative spoke with Armenian News-NEWS.am and confirmed this information.

The boy was studying at a school in Stepanavan town.

And according to the police, they received a call from hospital, on Thursday at 2:45pm, informing that Vahagn Sargsyan (born in 2003) was brought to the hospital, but already dead.

The operative team, which was dispatched to the scene, found out that the said tractor’s wheel had fallen into a pit, on the same day between 1pm and 2pm, nearby the football field of Urut village.

As a result, the young boy, who was standing on the stairs of the driver’s cab of this tractor, had fallen under its rear wheel and died on the spot.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

An investigation is under way to find out the circumstances behind this incident.