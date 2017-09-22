News
Trump and Erdogan oppose Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
13:30, 22.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of U.S. Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan oppose the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan, says a statement issued by Turkish leader’s press office after their meeting in New York.

The statement said the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation to resolve regional issues and continue the fight against all terrorist organizations with determination.

“Also noting that the two leaders were against the referendum, the Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government planned to hold on September 25, 2017, it was stressed that such a step would have serious consequences,” the statement reads.

 

