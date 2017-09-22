News
Paylan: Referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan may provoke an earthquake
15:41, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan may provoke an earthquake as it was in 1915 when Armenians faced Genocide, member of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan said.

“The earthquake can be very bloody, and in case of provocations Armenia will not be able to remain calm because of Karabakh,” said Paylan, member of Democratic People’s Party.

 The Kurds, the MP continued, have demands, and 100 years later there is no answer to these demands.

“100 years ago, Armenians also had demands, and, unfortunately, the answer was Genocide. Now the demands of the Kurds are similar to our demands 100 years ago. Kurds want Turkey to be democratic. But, unfortunately, the Turkish state conducts a nationalistic policy. Therefore, the Turkish troops are now on the border of Syria and Iraq. And this week the Turkish parliament will convene a meeting to give government the right to allow Turkish soldiers conduct an operation in Iraq and Syria,” he added.

The authorities of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan will conduct an independence referendum on September 25, ignoring the opinion of the central authorities. In Baghdad, the vote is considered illegal, the parliament voted against it. Earlier this week representatives of the United States, France, Germany and the UN, at a meeting with the head of Iraqi Kurdistan, Massoud Barzani, put forward an alternative proposal, urging to postpone the referendum.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
