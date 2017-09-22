News
$2mn investment to be made at Gyumri international airport
16:10, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A US$2-million investment will be made in the current year at Shirak International Airport of Gyumri town.

Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, noted the above-said at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, a new warehouse for equipment and a boiler are being built, a heating system is being installed, and the passenger terminal windows are being changed at the airport.

After a long interval, Shirak International Airport had resumed operations in the year past.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
