Armenia PM to visit Iran

Iranian deputy energy minister for international affairs announced Armenian prime minister’s imminent visit to Tehran.

Addressing the 26th anniversary of Armenian independence on Thursday, Ali Reza Daemi said Iran-Armenia ties are example of friendship among followers of divine religions and Iran has never spared any effort to help progress, flourishing and security of the country over the past 26 years, IRNA reported.

Daemi, also head of Iranian Delegation of the Iran-Armenia Economic Cooperation Commission, further noted that Iran believes that regional disputes should be solved through peaceful and constructive dialogues.

In recent years, the two countries have taken positive steps in the fields of political, cultural, economic and commercial relations, he said.

Referring to holding 14 meetings of the Iranian and Armenian economic cooperation commission, he said that the next session will be held in the near future.

Reciprocal meetings between the two countries’ presidents, Iran’s first vice president and Armenian prime minister, foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials have been held regularly, he said.