Armenian MP in Baku, opposes to anti-Armenian propaganda of Azerbaijan
17:41, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and head of the NA delegation to the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Friday delivered an address at the EuroNest PA conference in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

First, he noted that the Armenian delegation’s decision to come to Baku was largely due to the fact that Armenia considers itself a holder of the European system of values and family, and therefore it could not refrain from participating in such an important forum.

Also, Ashotyan reflected on several Azerbaijani speakers’ attempts to turn this conference into an anti-Armenian propaganda, and said the Armenian delegation is in Baku to discuss the main topics of this event, not the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Furthermore, the Armenian MP reflected on the formation of anti-Armenian stereotypes within the Azerbaijani education system, and urged to eradicate Armenophobia and xenophobia.

At the end of his address, Armen Ashotyan handed the work, entitled Azerbaijan: Childhood in Hate, to the Azerbaijani deputy minister of education, and which proves the propagation of Armenophobia and hatred in Azerbaijan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
