Turkologist: Turkish authorities’ policy of destruction of Armenian heritage is not new
09:33, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Turkish authorities’ policy, which is aimed at the consistent destruction of Armenian traces, is not new at all.

Turkologist Anush Hovhannisyan stated the aforesaid commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the situation with respect to making “improvements” at the Princes’ Islands, which are a cluster of nine islands southeast of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

She recalled that being the resort of the Turkish elite, these islands were at the same time places of compact residence of national minorities—including Armenians, and that the communities have property and numerous monuments of cultural heritage on these islands.

“Parallels can be drawn with what happened in Muş [Province in Turkey], where they had destroyed old houses by bulldozers,” noted the turkologist. “The Turkish authorities are making every effort to destroy Armenian heritage.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
