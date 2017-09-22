Armenia establishes diplomatic relations with several countries

Armenia on Thursday established diplomatic ties with several countries, in New York City.

Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, and Charles-Armel Doubane, Foreign Minister of Central African Republic, signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

In the course of the ensuing conversation, ministers Nalbandian and Doubane exchanged views on the enhancement of cooperation within multilateral platforms, and touched upon the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie to be held next year in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Separately, Edward Nalbandian and Lorin Robert, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Micronesia, signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting that followed the signing ceremony, the two FMs stressed that this will provide an opportunity to invigorate bilateral contacts and cooperation within international organizations.

Also, Edward Nalbandian and Faustina K. Rehuher-Marugg, Foreign Minister of Palau, signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and in the presence of the President of Palau, Tommy Remengesau.

During the talks that followed the signing ceremony, cooperation within international organizations was discussed.

In addition, Edward Nalbandian and Mark Brentley, Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the ensuing meeting, the two officials expressed the hope that the signing of this document will serve as a solid basis for the establishment of ties and cooperation between the two countries.