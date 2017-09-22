Larry Gagosian in Forbes’ special list of 100 Greatest Living Business Minds

Famous Armenian American art dealer Larry Gagosianhas been named in Forbes’ special list of the world's ‘100 Greatest Living Business Minds’.
To celebrate Forbes’ centennial, the magazine presented the collection of great ideas from 100 entrepreneurs.
