News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Larry Gagosian in Forbes’ special list of 100 Greatest Living Business Minds
18:20, 22.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Famous Armenian American art dealer Larry Gagosianhas been named in Forbes’ special list of the world's ‘100 Greatest Living Business Minds’.

To celebrate Forbes’ centennial, the magazine presented the collection of great ideas from 100 entrepreneurs.

“To celebrate Forbes’ centennial, we amassed an A-to-Z encyclopedia of ideas from 100 entrepreneurs, visionaries and prophets of capitalism—the greatest ever collection of business essayists and greatest ever portrait portfolio in business history,” the magazine wrote.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news