PM of Australia’s largest state Gladys Berejiklian awarded Mkhitar Gosh medal

The Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian has been awarded the prestigious Mkhitar Gosh Medal by the President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan as part of Independence Day honourees announced on September 21.
Berejiklian, the granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivors, became the first Armenian-Australian Premier of a state in January 2017. She replaced retiring former Premier Mike Baird after having served as Treasurer of NSW under his leadership.
The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) have congratulated Premier Berejiklian on receiving the Presidential honour from Armenia, which she will collect in person in due course.
“We congratulate Premier Berejiklian on this well-deserved honour,” said ANC-AU Honorary Chairman, Greg Soghomonian. “The Premier has always been THE upstanding public representative of her Armenian constituents, as well as her greater constituencies, regardless of what role she has served in.”
Soghomonian added: “Premier Berejiklian has always promoted her roots; she has battled for justice for the Armenian Genocide and for the rights to self-determination of Armenians in Artsakh. She has visited Armenia, including as a leading member of a political delegation the Armenian National Committee of Australia hosted in 2013.”
The Mkhitar Gosh Medal is awarded for “outstanding state and social-political activities, as well as for significant services in the spheres of diplomacy, law and political science.”