Serzh Sargsyan receives Turkish MP of Armenian origin

YEREVANA.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, Garo Paylan, who arrived in Yerevan to attend the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.
The president greeted the MP and stressed the importance of his participation in the conference dedicated to discussion of issues related to the Pan-Armenian agenda, as well as his readiness to contribute to the solution of these problems.
Garo Paylan informed Serzh Sargsyan about the current situation of the Armenian community of Turkey and discussed with the president issues related to the community's social life.