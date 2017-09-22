News
Macron signs French labor reform decrees
21:36, 22.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor law measures aimed at boosting economic growthReuters reported.

The move Friday comes as unions and political opponents stage a series of street protests, fearing the reforms will weaken hard-won worker protections.

The labor market overhaul is the central pillar in Macron's promises to create jobs and make the country more globally competitive.

The measures aim to make it easier for firms to hire and fire, simplify negotiations between employers and employees, and reduce the power of national collective bargaining.

Macron said during the signing ceremony at the Elysee palace that the first measures will start being applied next week, and all will be implemented by the end of the year.

He lauded the "unprecedented wave of changes" to France's social model, along with a reform of unemployment benefits and a training plan for jobless people to be set up next year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
