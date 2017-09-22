News
Friday
September 22
News
Friday
September 22
Karabakh FM receives intellectuals from Turkey
20:40, 22.09.2017
Region:Karabakh, Turkey
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan on Friday received a group of intellectuals who had arrived in Stepanakert from Turkey on a acquaintance visit.

During the meeting, Karen Mirzoyan briefed on the history and origins of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts exerted by the authorities of Artsakh to achieve progress in the peaceful settlement process. He noted that the Artsakh national-liberation movement had been based on the aspirations of the Artsakh people for the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The importance of peaceful and democratic settlement of the conflict was stressed.

Founding member of the National Council of the National Congress of Western Armenians international organization, former member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Aragats Akhoyan was also present at the meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
