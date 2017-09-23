News
Young Armenian man killed in Los Angeles crash
00:22, 23.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed in a motorcycle crash in Porter Ranch Thursday night was identified by a coroner's official Friday as 34-year-old Armenian, John Gasparyan, KTLA reported.

The officer was riding his motorcycle southbound on Tampa Avenue approaching Chatworth Street when he collided with a car that was attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

The officer was in grave condition following the crash and later died at a local hospital, Officer Norma Eisenman confirmed.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Rubenstein said.

“This appears to be just an awful accident,” Rubenstein said, adding that investigators working at the scene knew the officer.

Gasparyan, who was about to celebrate his seventh year of working for the LAPD as a traffic collision investigator, loved motorcycles and posted many photos of himself riding on social media. He leaves behind a wife and a 6-year-old daughter.

