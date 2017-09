Two successive earthquakes were registered Friday in the US State of California, informed the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake measured magnitude 5․7, its epicenter was 240 km from Ferndale town, and it was 9․1 km beneath the surface.

This tremor was followed by a magnitude-5․6 seismic activity 58 km away from Ferndale, and it was 4․6 km beneath the surface.

There are no reports on any casualties or destruction yet.