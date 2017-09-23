Newspaper: Armenia PM’s powers to be reduced

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has submitted to the National Assembly a new bill for the Law on Defense, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

“Despite the existence of the law, the government did not decide to make amendments and additions to the working law, but rather to adopt a completely new law. The reason, perhaps, is the large volume of amendments which are proposed by the new draft law.

“The most major one [of these proposed amendments], perhaps, is the redistribution of powers in the domain of organization of the country’s defense.

“Under the new draft, quite considerable powers are envisaged for the Security Council. Legislatively, the prime minister’s powers in the defense and security sector are substantially reduced.

“It is not ruled out that this is done taking into consideration the specific person of the future prime minister,” wrote Zhamanak.