Azerbaijan MP calls for taking revenge upon Armenia colleagues visiting Baku

Azerbaijan MP Rafael Jabrayilov has called for taking revenge upon the Armenian parliamentary delegation members who are currently visiting Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The reason for this call was the Armenian MPs’ photographs with filled cups in their hands, according to Qafqazinfo.az of Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian MPs took the photo with cups in their hands in their hotel room,” said Jabrayilov. “Had they been sitting in a restaurant and misbehaving there, any Azerbaijani definitely would have hit the vodka bottle on their heads. To be honest, if such a thing happened, this would have taken a thorn out of my heart.”

The Azerbaijani lawmaker, however, did not explain what he had found improper in these photographs.