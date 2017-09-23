News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MP calls for taking revenge upon Armenia colleagues visiting Baku
11:26, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan MP Rafael Jabrayilov has called for taking revenge upon the Armenian parliamentary delegation members who are currently visiting Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The reason for this call was the Armenian MPs’ photographs with filled cups in their hands, according to Qafqazinfo.az of Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian MPs took the photo with cups in their hands in their hotel room,” said Jabrayilov. “Had they been sitting in a restaurant and misbehaving there, any Azerbaijani definitely would have hit the vodka bottle on their heads. To be honest, if such a thing happened, this would have taken a thorn out of my heart.” 

The Azerbaijani lawmaker, however, did not explain what he had found improper in these photographs.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict
The personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office also attended this talk in New York…
 Armenian MP in Baku, opposes to anti-Armenian propaganda of Azerbaijan
The Armenian delegation is in the Azerbaijani capital city to discuss the main topics of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly conference, not the Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia’s Nalbandian, UN Under-Secretary-General confer on efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict
Within the framework of the FM’s visit to New York City…
 Armenia President receives US congressmen (PHOTOS)
Serzh Sargsyan considered it symbolic that the congressmen visited Armenia on the 25th anniversary of…
MFA: Karabakh must return to negotiating table
As per FM Mirzoyan, this will enable to work on the proposals and plans which reflect the existing reality, and ensure the safety of Artsakh’s population…
 Movses Hakobyan: Any weapon that Azerbaijan acquires is threat to Armenia and Karabakh
The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia commented on Russia selling arms to Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news