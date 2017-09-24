Avetis Zargaryan who was wounded during April war is still recovering

YEREVAN. – A Karabakh army soldier wounded during the April war is still recovering at Mikaelyan medical center.

Avetis Zargaryan has been in the hospital for a year and a half, but he still cannot walk. He is not able to walk without crutches and move his fingers.

“It is still unclear how much lessons will Avetis need to walk again. He will have to undergo surgeries, but it is impossible in his present condition,” his mother Sona told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier Avetis, who was wounded on April 4 during the fight for Talish village, underwent a three-month treatment in Moscow. The bullet went through his jaw and damaged the spine. When the wounded soldier was taken to Yerevan, the doctors gave no hope.

The young man came back to Armenia from abroad in November 2014, specifically to join the army. After the incident, Avetis Zargaryan's family returned to Armenia.