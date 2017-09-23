Karabakh marks Stepanakert Day

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday attended a festive event dedicated to Stepanakert Day of the capital city of Artsakh.

Sahakyan visited the Stephan Shahumyan Park and laid a wreath at the monument to Shahumyan, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghulyan, Acting Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, a delegation from Yerevan Municipality—of Armenia’s capital city, and several other officials also were on hand at this event.