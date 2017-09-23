News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Karabakh marks Stepanakert Day
13:40, 23.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday attended a festive event dedicated to Stepanakert Day of the capital city of Artsakh.

Sahakyan visited the Stephan Shahumyan Park and laid a wreath at the monument to Shahumyan, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghulyan, Acting Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, a delegation from Yerevan Municipality—of Armenia’s capital city, and several other officials also were on hand at this event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM receives intellectuals from Turkey
The importance of peaceful and democratic settlement of the conflict was stressed…
Karabakh President: This day is holiday for each Armenian
Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, on Independence Day…
 US Congressmen visit Shushi and Stepanakert
As our Congressional friends saw today, Artsakh is a very American story…
 MFA: Economic development of Karabakh is ensured
It should not be perceived as a conflict zone, but as a country with an ancient civilization…
 Karabakh FM receives participants of the international conference taking place in Stepanakert
Karen Mirzoyan welcomed their visit to Artsakh and noted the importance of scientific discussions on the Artsakh issue, in particular, the international recognition of Artsakh…
 Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation
President Bako Sahakyan paid a visit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news