News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
MFA: Armenia has assisted Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid
15:07, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics


Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in New York City on a working visit, on Friday met with Walid al-Muallem, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria.

First, Nalbandian noted that Armenia closely follows the developments in Syria and the region, and expressed the hope that the Syrian crisis will be pacifically settled soon. He added that Armenia has assisted the Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid to this friendship country.

Al-Muallem, for his part, spoke about the steps taken by Syrian authorities to resolve the present-day situation in the country, and the ongoing fight against terrorist groups.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP of Syria: Armenians are returning to Aleppo, even from Europe and North America
The Syrian government is making every effort so that the country’s population returns to normal life within a short period of time…
 Father Antranig Ayvazian: Many Armenians are returning to Syria
There are now 7,000 Armenians in the country, and primarily the church takes care of their needs…
 Israel opposes Iran presence in Syria
Israeli government member Yoav Galant said they will find a means to defend themselves from this threat…
 Ministerial meeting on Syria set for September 21
He explained that the meeting held at the initiative of EU has no relation to the International Syria Support Group...
 Iraq launches operations near Syria border
To clear the area from the Islamic State terrorist groups...
 Analyst: Armenia soldiers’ engagement in demining Syria will be important humanitarian mission
The entire Christian world, Armenia, and the Armenian community in Syria have long been under threat of reprisal [by the Islamic State]…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news