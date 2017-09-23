MFA: Armenia has assisted Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in New York City on a working visit, on Friday met with Walid al-Muallem, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria.

First, Nalbandian noted that Armenia closely follows the developments in Syria and the region, and expressed the hope that the Syrian crisis will be pacifically settled soon. He added that Armenia has assisted the Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid to this friendship country.

Al-Muallem, for his part, spoke about the steps taken by Syrian authorities to resolve the present-day situation in the country, and the ongoing fight against terrorist groups.