The Azerbaijani opposition on Saturday is holding a rally in capital city Baku.

The public assembly is organized by the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, led by blogger Ali Karimli.

The main slogan of this demonstration is: “A part of the oil [profits] to every [Azerbaijani] citizen.”

Police, however, detained six activists on Friday. Even though the reasons for their custody are not reported, it is probably linked to Saturday’s opposition rally, reported Turan news agency of Azerbaijan.